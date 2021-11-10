Denali Advisors LLC Buys 3,929 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust makes up about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 87,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 302,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

