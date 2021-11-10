Cannae Holdings Inc. Has $1.45 Billion Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Cannae Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,052,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,500,000 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet comprises about 44.4% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned about 15.79% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $1,454,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,465 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,812. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -162.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

