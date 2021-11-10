Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 919,951 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 185.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.17% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $137,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 515.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,845 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

BHVN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,353. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

