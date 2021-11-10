Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 26,714 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.88% of Ally Financial worth $158,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.