Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 105,545 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105,545 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $187,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,008 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,313. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

