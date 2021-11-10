Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

EXK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 179,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endeavour Silver stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 104.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Endeavour Silver worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.