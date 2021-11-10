Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 471,957 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,957 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $240,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,372,939 shares of company stock valued at $108,617,095. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,213. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

