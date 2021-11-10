LABS Group (LABS) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $29.43 million and $950,402.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00074338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00077428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00099979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,607.12 or 1.00192739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.93 or 0.06999521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020076 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

