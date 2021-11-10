Flow Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $142.01 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $13.75 or 0.00020076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00074338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00077428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00099979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,607.12 or 1.00192739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.93 or 0.06999521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 310,613,212 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

