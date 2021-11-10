Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.
CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.26.
TSE:CNQ traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$25.81 and a 12-month high of C$55.19. The stock has a market cap of C$62.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.