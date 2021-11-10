Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.26.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$25.81 and a 12-month high of C$55.19. The stock has a market cap of C$62.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,644.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

