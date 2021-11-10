Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,468 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.96. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,623. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

