Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 32,240 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,175 shares of company stock worth $47,997,070 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.06. 78,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

