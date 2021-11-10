Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.63.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $272.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.