Weld Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 35.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 69.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $224.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

