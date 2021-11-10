Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Clean Harbors worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,315,537. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.