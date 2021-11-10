Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 67.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,442 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Roche in the second quarter worth $40,037,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Roche by 45.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after buying an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Roche by 1,493.0% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. 484,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,048. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

