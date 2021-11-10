Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $28.26 Million Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $28,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SKM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

