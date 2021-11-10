17,841 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 31,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. 1,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

