Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $241,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.73. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

