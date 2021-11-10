M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 13,550 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 91,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 296.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 547,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

DNMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

