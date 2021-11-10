Advisor Resource Council Makes New $522,000 Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,482,000 after buying an additional 278,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

CUZ stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

