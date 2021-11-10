Colony Group LLC Sells 119,904 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,904 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

