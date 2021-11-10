Auxier Asset Management Sells 393 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

ENB opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

