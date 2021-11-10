Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 22,847 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,847 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

