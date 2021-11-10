Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

