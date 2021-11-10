National Pension Service Purchases 1,608 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $32,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

