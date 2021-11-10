Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

