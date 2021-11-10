Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146 million.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.44. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

