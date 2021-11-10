ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $30.22. 5,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Accenture plc acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

