Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%.

Shares of Freedom stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. 846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $72.43.

Get Freedom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 10,469.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Freedom worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.