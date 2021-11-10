Arvest Bank Trust Division Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UGI were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

