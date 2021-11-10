Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in New Relic were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.35. 3,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,705. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

