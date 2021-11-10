Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.28. 915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.82 and a 12-month high of $187.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

