Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 1,463 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $162,231,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.11. 99,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

