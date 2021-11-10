Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $17,320,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Texas Instruments by 22.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,589,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.