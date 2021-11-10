EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 6.7%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 143,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,701,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,091,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth $3,648,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EVgo by 75.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $677,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

