Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 77,471 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $548.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 325.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 74,870 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.