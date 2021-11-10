Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 594,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,245,989 shares.The stock last traded at $4.43 and had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.