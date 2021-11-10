Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 183,897 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fortuna Silver Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 271,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 247,806 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

