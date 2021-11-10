Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,540 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

