Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 1,300,208 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in 51job in the second quarter valued at about $98,500,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in 51job in the second quarter worth about $48,840,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 51job by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,272 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of 51job by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 394,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

