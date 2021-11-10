AltraVue Capital LLC Buys 28,283 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the quarter. ePlus comprises approximately 3.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.84. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

