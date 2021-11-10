Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $411,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.30. 226,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

