Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys New Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,065. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2986 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

