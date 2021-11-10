Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLC shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE STLC traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 183,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$15.13 and a twelve month high of C$51.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

