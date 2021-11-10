$110.35 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce sales of $110.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $479.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.12 million to $488.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $519.92 million, with estimates ranging from $517.33 million to $522.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million.

GCMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GCMG traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $12.28. 9,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

