$39.28 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report sales of $39.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $75.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.48 million to $106.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.27 million, with estimates ranging from $41.48 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

DNLI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.74 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,253,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after buying an additional 264,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.