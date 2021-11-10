$39.28 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report sales of $39.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $75.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.48 million to $106.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.27 million, with estimates ranging from $41.48 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

DNLI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.74 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,253,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after buying an additional 264,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.