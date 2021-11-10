Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

