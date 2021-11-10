Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

