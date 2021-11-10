Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $227.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

